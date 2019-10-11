Share:

NEW YORK-Anne Hathaway continued her monochromatic maternity style streak at Amazon’s “Modern Love” premiere in NYC on Thursday night. The 36-year-old Oscar winner, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Shulman, chose a dramatic Oscar de la Renta two-piece outfit for the affair, consisting of a one-shoulder ivory top with an asymmetrical drape atop classic white trousers.

Hathaway finished the look, which gracefully accentuated her growing belly, with gold jewelry and sandals and a berry lip. Back in August, the actress debuted her baby bump at the opening of “Sea Wall/A Life” on Broadway, clad in a custom hot pink cutout midi dress by Brandon Maxwell with a sweet personalized touch: an “Anne + 1” label sewn inside. Hathaway and 38-year-old Shulman, who got married in September 2012, also share 3-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks.