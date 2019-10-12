Share:

The British royal couple , Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on October 15.

As per the schedule announced by Foreign Office, the royal couple will arrive in Pakistan on October 14.

After meeting the prime minister and the president Alvi, William and Kate will travel to Lahore on October 16, arriving a day later (Oct 17) in Chitral.

They will also spend time understanding the complex security picture in Pakistan and learning more about the challenges and opportunities, both of the past and today.

The UK has been a key partner for Pakistan, and The Duke and Duchess will meet UK and Pakistan military personnel who are sharing expertise to improve security.

The royal couple , after the completion of their tour to Pakistan, will return to Britain on Oct 18.

It will be the first royal visit to Pakistan in 13 years. The last one was by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who spent five days in Pakistan in 2006, visiting areas devastated by the 2005 earthquake.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting with UK High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Thursday said that Pakistan was eagerly

awaiting the arrival of the royal couple .