Share:

LOS ANGELES - A pair of wildfires have destroyed dozens of homes near Los Angeles and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents, fire officials said on Friday, days after authorities ordered power cuts across the state to prevent more blazes. Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations for hundreds of people as crews worked through the night to contain the so-called Sandalwood Fire, which had scorched about 500 acres near Calimesa, about 70 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. It was only 10 percent contained as of early Friday, Riverside County Fire Department (RCFD) officials said. The blaze, named after a local landmark, erupted on Thursday afternoon when a garbage truck dumped burning trash that spread onto vegetation, the RCFD and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in a statement. By early Friday, a second Southern California wildfire, dubbed the Saddleridge fire, spread to more than 4,000 acres in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, prompting an evacuation order for more than 1,900 homes.