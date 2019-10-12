Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Meishang International Group Investment Holding Limited of China led by its Chairman Prof Guo Rongzong called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Friday.

The visiting dignitaries expressed interest in investment in housing sector of Punjab. Prof Guo said they want to construct 200,000 houses for low-income families in Punjab. The CM welcomed Chinese investors’ interest and assured them of providing every possible facility.

“Opportunities of investment are available and the foreign investors will be protected, he said, directed the departments concerned to submit recommendations should be prepared at the earliest.

He said that the PTI government has launched Naya Pakistan Housing Programme and work is being done speedily. He informed that construction of high-rise buildings has been allowed by the Punjab government and hoped that this would boost economic activities.

In separate meetings, CM Buzdar listened to them and issued instructions to get public problems fixed. He said his attention is focused on work to come up to the expectations of the people and the genuine problems are being solved on a priority basis. He pointed out that resources were given to a few cities and far-flung areas were ignored in the past.

The policy of ensuring composite development of the province was badly violated and remote areas were kept deprived of the development process through a specific agenda of the then government. Public problems were compounded due to the wrong policies of the previous tenures and a specific segment of the society became richer at the expense of the common man, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that this cruel system of the past has no room in the new Pakistan. We work hard and perform instead of lip-service, he said. The era of loot and plundering has passed and resources are a sacred trust of the people now. He said that new Pakistan is composed of a new approach and the passion to build the country with a renewed spirit and no one will be allowed to hinder the agenda of change.

The chief minister said that the health sector is an important priority of the Punjab government and pointed out that nine new hospitals are being constructed in the province after a lapse of many decades. Similarly, emergencies of 100 THQ hospitals are being upgraded where trauma facility will also be available. On the other side, sehat insaf cards are being distributed among the deserving to ensure their access to better healthcare facilities. In fact, the PTI government is rectifying the problems of 70 years and public expectations will be fulfilled through transparent and trustworthy leadership, the chief minister concluded.