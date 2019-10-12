Share:

KARACHI - Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi on Friday expressed concern over ‘surge’ in street crime in the provincial capital and held Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah responsible for the prevailing situation.

Addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club, Naqvi demanded that the authorities concerned immediately arrest killers of Asif Haroon — the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker who was shot dead on Saturday — or else they reserve the right to protest. PTI MNAs Aslam Khan, Akram Cheema, Ataullah Khan, MPA Omar Omari and family members of the slain party worker were present on the occasion.

The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly said that Haroon was among the party’s oldest members and he spent his life serving the masses. He said the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) issued figures of crimes committed in Karachi in the recent past and according to those figures target killings in the city were on the rise once again. “Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is responsible for the surge in street crime because he is the one who also holds the portfolio of the home minister. We ask him when will the killers of Haroon be arrested?” he said. “The issue cannot be tackled through transfers of SHOs,” he said. Naqvi was of the view that his party would not sit idle until killers of the worker are arrested.

He added that most of the cameras installed in the city’s central district were out of order, asking as to why the cameras were not functioning outside Madni Masjid, which is the Tableegh centre. “If there is Karachi Safe City project, it should be implemented at the earliest,” Naqvi demanded. He also hailed police for nabbing the killer of Misbah Athar, a medical student who was shot dead during robbery last week.

MNA Aslam Khan said Haroon was killed in his constituency, adding that investigators failed to make a breakthrough even after a lapse of seven days. He claimed the slain party worker had registered a complaint in the police station that his life was in danger.