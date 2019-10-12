Share:

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmad Jafar visited on Friday the People’s Medical University Hospital to inquire about the cleanliness situation in the hospital and the health care provided to the patients.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Zardari, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Moin Shaikh and other officers concerned were present on he occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the MS to improve the sanitary conditions in the hospital and ensure the provision of health care facilities to the patients and in this regard no excuse would be tolerated.