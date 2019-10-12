Share:

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that they do not accept the incumbent government’s right to rule the country from the day one of its formation.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, the JUI-F chief said the “military has decided to remain impartial” and political issues will be resolved politically.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has not yet contacted them for negotiations.

Fazl said the entire nation is united to send the “unjust and ineligible government” home. He said the masses are determined to participate in the JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’.

The JUI-F chief said they will express solidarity with the Kashmiri people marking October 27 as a ‘Black Day’, followed by the beginning of their march towards Islamabad. He reiterated that the march will enter the federal capital on October 31.

Fazl thanked political parties and people from all walks of life for extending their support. He said there was rarely an instance, when there was such unity against the government on national level.

“We are coming while remaining within the ambit of the constitution and law, and not confronting any institution,” the JUI-F chief told reporters. He also urged the government to demonstrate maturity.

“We do not want a confrontation with anyone. However, if [the government] resorted to violence, then we would also use our ability to exact revenge,” Fazl said.

“Our peaceful sentiments should not be taken as a weakness. No one has the right to impose himself on the nation by stealing votes.” He said the incumbent government will have to “resign” in any case.

The JUI-F lamented that the country’s economy has been destroyed, while inflation has made lives of the people miserable.

“1.5 million people were forced out of employment by giving hope to the youth of 15 million jobs,” he said.

Fazl also backed traders protesting recent tax reforms in the country. He said their “justified demands” are not being met by the government.