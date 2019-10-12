Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas initiative was a step towards elimination of poverty and the entire nation paid tribute to him for launching the programme.

Addressing the 11th annual LADIESFUND(R) for Women Awards Pakistan 2019 at the Governor House, he said that the role of women was also very important in the development of the country. He said that women had gained prominence with their full potential and extensive experience in all walks of life.

Imran Ismail said that the role of women in every field was admirable. The lives of proud women were role model for the other women. The governor said the women were also playing an important role in the development of the national economy with their full potential. He said the present government would continue to provide all possible help and support for the full empowerment of women.

Appreciating the efforts of LADIESFUND(R), he said that women were being supported through LadiesFund, which was commendable.

In today’s era, women were playing a key role in not only maintaining their homes but also providing financial stability for their families, said the governor. He felicitated the award winning women on the occasion. The wife of Sindh Governor Dr Sania Nishtar, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, diplomats, artists and women in large numbers were present at the event.