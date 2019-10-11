Share:

NEW YORK -The observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City.

More than 4 million annual visitors to the 1931 Art Deco skyscraper — about 60% from abroad — will be offered an unobstructed view of the city and far beyond through panoramic floor-to-ceiling sheets of glass. They replace old windows that were half the size.

For a nocturnal view of New York, visitors have until 1:15 a.m. to take a new, high-speed, translucent elevator to the 102nd floor. Now visible from the interior on the way up are the building’s tower lights, whose colors change daily to celebrate holidays or people.

On the way up to the high new perch are an additional 10,000 square feet (930 sq. meters) of fresh exhibits, including a replica of the moving hand of King Kong, the monster gorilla in the 1933 film that climbs the building, plunging to its death amid an attack by Helldiver military planes.

Also on display are photos of actors in movies shot there. The $58 cost to get to the observatory at 1,250 feet (380 meters) above Fifth Avenue has not changed.