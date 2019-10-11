Share:

ISLAMABAD-Relatives and family members of Nasir Butt, the main accused of the judge Arshad Malik’s video scam, on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the alleged harassment of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Petitioners including Akash Waheed, Rawakha Waheed and Hanzala Arif moved the court through their counsel Khalid Mehmood Khan and cited Director General (DG) FIA and Ijaz Ahmad Sheikh assistant director Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) of FIA.

They stated in the petition that Sheikh conducting proceedings in the case related to judge Arshad Malik’s video scam, summoned the real brother of petitioner Hanzala and roped him in false and frivolous case and levelled section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act against him who is under custody the respondent No 2.

They adopted that all the petitioners along with other family members are being harassed just for being the family members of Nasir Butt who is abroad and the petitioners have no concern whatsoever with the commission of any offence.

They adopted that the petitioners are civilised citizens and the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan protects the basic rights of the petitioner. “No one is beyond the law and nothing any law prevails in the whole country allows law and enforcement agencies to harass the respectable citizens of the country,” read the petition.

The petition further said, “The respondent No 2 just to harass and pressurise the family members of Nasir Butt along with the petitioners summon at the FIA Headquarter and later on, they are roped in false and frivolous cases and levelled sections of Anti-Terrorism Act which is against the basic rights of the petitioners.”

Therefore, they appealed to the court to direct the respondents not to harass and pressurise the petitioners and other family members as the petitioners are innocent, saying neither have any concern with any offence whatsoever, nor involved into any criminal activity.

They requested that any notice issued to the petitioners is against the law which caused harassment to the respectable citizens, therefore, the court may restrain the respondent from any harassment to them.