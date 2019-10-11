Share:

CHINIOT-Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday claimed PPP and PML-N are fully supporting his party’s Azadi March against the current government.

He was addressing sa Khatme Nubuwwat Conference and a press conference at Chenab Nigar Town. He said that Azadi March will achieve its target to end the current government. The government was using dictatorial tactics to stop the march, he said.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has openly announced to participate in the march and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has also announced to support the march, he said.

He said that the government had failed to run the country smoothly. “Various people of society including doctors, traders and teachers are on the roads. China has concerns over the slowing down CPEC while Kashmir has been compromised by this government with India,” he said.

He blasted the UNGA address of Imran Khan saying that threatening to initiate nuclear war is another stupid and irresponsible statement. He said if government tried to block the roads, their workers will make ways on their own and continue to lock down Islamabad till their demand is met.

He also said price hike is engulfing the people and pushing them down the poverty line and they have no option except to join the march and get rid of the government.

On the other side, Deputy Commissioner Vehari Irfan Ali Kathia has said that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab all resources are being utilized to solve the problems of the people by organizing open courts and reaching them directly to the people.

He expressed these while addressing an open court at Municipal CommitteeBurewala. Assistant Commissioner Burewala Rana Aurangzeb, DSP Malik Ijaz, DMO Waqar Akbar, Chief Officer MC Burewala Rao Muhammad Ali and officers from provincial and federal departments were present. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia further said that the problems presented in open courts are resolved on priority basis and the problem are solved within a week or notified of progress. He said that the current regime is focusing more on solving public problems so that people can live better lives.

There were various issues related to sewerage, road repairs, sanitation, supply water and Revenue departments. which Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia immediately issued orders and sent to the concerned departments.