Share:

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the agenda of ‘Azadi March’ is not clear as whether it is for Kashmir or against incumbent leadership adding that government will support Maulana Fazlur Rehman staging a sit-in on the LoC.

Addressing the press conference, he expressed that nothing could be said about what Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman would do in Islamabad. “If there was any problem, Maulana should have sat and talked peacefully to the government”, he added.

Aviation Minister further said that there was a motive behind their party‘s sit-in whereas no purpose can been seen behind Maulana’s protest. “Fazlur Rehman was the Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, but did not utter a single word regarding Kashmir”, he asserted adding that JUI-F can do anything he wants but he should refrain from spoiling the Kashmir cause.

The Federal Minister expressed that they will tackle Fazlur Rehman’s strategy with a similar kind of tactic. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if Maulana has a problem then option for dialogue is available”, he added.

He went on to ask that if JUI-F has ever spoken on the attacks which were executed at the schools, universities and seminaries. Ghulam Sarwar Khan asserted that if Maulana even spoke against the terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav who was caught in Balochistan. “Pakistan has been made and scholars should represent the nation now”, he advised.

Meanwhile, he said that Iran and Saudi Arabia have on-going tensions between them and Pakistan has a role as a mediator. “Pakistan can help in bringing both nations closer and will not be a part of the dispute”, he added.