Share:

The federal government will finance the cost of provision of gas and electricity besides ensuring uninterrupted supply to all projects of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) including Allama Iqbal Industrial City to boost economic activities in the country.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to a group of industrialists and investors here at FIEDMC camp office Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting directed the concerned authorities to

ensure effective collaboration between federal and provincial governments on early operationalization of special economic zones.

He further said the government is committed to offer maximum facilities to overseas investors and similarly, local manufacturers, industrialists and investors would be provided equal opportunities and a level playing field.

He said that the government was well aware of concerns of the business community and he stressed that there was a dire need to increase interaction at all levels.

Mian Kashif said that the situation on the economic front was not as bad as being portrayed by some quarters, adding that the government was taking appropriate measures to stabilize the economy as it believed that economic revolution in the country could only be possible through trade promotion and all possible support to export sector was being extended to achieve optimum growth.