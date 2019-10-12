Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged the protest.

Faisal condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Sharda, Nezapir, Satwal and Bagsar Sectors on October 10.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Sharda Sector of LoC, one innocent child Faizan s/o Faiz Mir aged 10 years embraced shahadat and others sixteen innocent civilians, including six children and two ladies, sustained serious injuries. In addition to that, two got injured including a lady in Nezapir, three got injured including a child and a lady in Satwal Sector, and one got injured in Bagsar Sector,” he said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues, he added.

Faisal said that the unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India was continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, he said.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said the Indian side should permit the UN observers to play their mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.