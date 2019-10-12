Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the government’s business-friendly policies have restored foreign investors’ confidence in the economy.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, she said that their industrialization policy was being acknowledged across the world and added that the government was taking concrete measures to boost business opportunities in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the foreign companies keen for joint ventures in Pakistan. The adviser said that the foreign investment would help boost economic activates in the country.

Criticizing JUI-F march, Dr Firdous said that seminary students should not be used for political gains. She said that it was the first government during the three decades which was running without ‘diesel’.