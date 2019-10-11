Share:

ISLAMABAD-Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) on Friday finalised 14 candidates for participation in the 70th Interdisciplinary and 7th Economics Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings 2020 to be held in Lindau, Germany.

A statement issued said that under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between PIEAS, a leading University of Pakistan, and the Lindau Council, up to 10 scholars can participate each year in Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.

This year, around 300 applications were submitted, out of which 50 applicants were shortlisted and interviewed. After the interviews, 10 applicants have been nominated for the 70th Interdisciplinary Nobel Laureate Meeting, while for the 7th Economics Nobel Laureate Meeting, four applicants have been nominated.

The nominees for the 70th Interdisciplinary Meeting include Sadaf Sulman, Rizwan Ahmad, Tabinda Salman, Saiqa Hafeez, Muhammad Ansar Farooq, Saba Ashraf, Sultana Rehman, Neha Farid, Memoona Ramzan, Syeda Kiran Shahzadi. The nominees for the 7th Economics Meeting are Aribah Aslam, Farhad Zulfiqar, Saira Saeed, and Noman Ahmad. The interaction with Nobel Laureates is a joint venture of HEC, PIEAS, and the Council for Nobel Laureate Meetings in Lindau, Germany agreed upon under a formal MoU meant for Pakistani nationals studying or working in Pakistan. The eligibility criteria for participation in the meetings require from the candidates to have graduation in the related fields and have a first-class academic career. However, preference is given to those applicants who have top positions in board or university examinations and have research publications to their credit.

Interviews were held for the selection at HEC Secretariat. The selection board comprised Dr. Zain-ul-Abdin, Director General (R&D), HEC, Dr. N. M. Butt, Founder, Nobel Laureates Programme in Pakistan and Chairman, PINSAT, Preston University, Dr. Muhammad Aftab Rafiq, Programme Director, PIEAS, Dr. Kamran Safdar, Member, Nobel Laureates Meetings Programme, and subject experts including Dr. Abdullah Sadiq, Dr. Shaukat Hameed Khan, Dr. Humaira M. Siddiqui, Dr. Muhammad Idrees, and Dr. Abdul Majid.

ICCI for strict traffic rules

Disciplined traffic can reduce road accidents and improve traffic flow including flow of cargo vehicles, therefore, motorway police should ensure strict implementation of traffic rules to cope with rising traffic rush and promote disciplined traffic.

This was said by President ICCI Ahmed Waheed while talking to AIG Motorway Police Jamil Hashmi, during his visit to Chamber House on Friday. Waheed said that traffic rush in Islamabad was on the rise and there was need for better planning to improve traffic flow. He said that Motorway Police has emerged as a role model institution due to its good performance and hoped that it would maintain its good image through its smart performance.

He said that fines were not enough in case of serious accidents and proactive measures were needed to control them.