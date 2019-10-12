Share:

Lahore - The World Hospice and Palliative Care Day is being observed today with the theme ‘Palliative Care: it’s My Care, My Right’. In a statement on Friday, a noted doctor of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) highlighted the importance of day, saying: “Only Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar are with a fully-trained JCI accredited specialist palliative medicine full-fledged team and access to some basic opioids. It is an approach that improves quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems associated with life-threatening illnesses, through prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification and impeccable assessment and treatment of pain,” said Dr Haroon Hafeez, Associate Medical Director, Consultant Hospitalist and Palliative Medicine Physician at SKMCH&RC.