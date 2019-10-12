Share:

KARACHI - Shaheed Benazirabad Police on Friday claimed to have raided a closed house of Yousuf Baroodi, affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), and confiscated cache of illegal weapons and ammunition.

Yousuf Baroodi is a proclaimed offender and also said to be involved in many heinous crimes, a spokesman for the Sindh Police said. The recovered arms and ammunition included pistols, rifles, repeaters and 1,063 rounds of various bore. These weapons were to be used by MQM-London in nefarious activities and crime, said SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio.

58 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The East Zone Police have arrested six absconders among 58 suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours. The police have recovered six pistols, 16 live rounds, 2615 gram charas, 20 grams heroin, five gram ice, five bottles liquor, 22 kilograms Gutka(chewing tobaccos), one mobile phone and Rs1290 cash and also impounded one vehicle, said a spokesperson to the DIG East on Friday.