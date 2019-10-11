Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - A civilian was injured and at least seven private residential houses were damaged as a result of unprovoked shelling by Indian troops from across the LoC on civilian populated forward Bandala area at Samani sector in Bhimbher district of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday, official sources said.

A six years old local lad Bahader Ali son of Muhammad Ismail was injured and seven local private houses were damaged after India, violating the ceasefire, resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward village Bandala in Samani sector of Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimbher district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, targeting the local civil population;. Deputy Commissioner Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan told this Correspondent here Friday evening.

“Seven residential houses belonging to Guftar Ali son of Kaloo Khan, Muhammad Rizwan son of Muhammad Zaman, Muhammad Ajayab son of Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Asghar son of Muhammad Sideeque in village Seiri, Muhammad Iqbal son of Fazal Hussain and Muhammad Asif in village Painga in Bandala sector and Ghafoor Hussain son of Khuda Baksh in village Chapper Bandala were damaged following the unprovoked Indian firing” the DC said when contacted; quoting official reports landing from the firing hit area at the Bhimbher district headquarter.

Injured boy was rushed to the local hospital in Bhimbher where he is being provided with Medicare.