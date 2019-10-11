Share:

AJK-MIRPUR-Speakers, at a ceremony here on Friday, paid rich tributes to late Prof Khan Zaman Mirza, an eminent worker of Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement, historian, writer, intellectual and author of scores of books on Kashmir, for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause through his intellect and pen.

The ceremony was held to mark the 19th death anniversary of the learned scholar Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza, retired Secretary and the founder director of Institute of Kashmir Studies of AJK University under the auspices of local chapter of his son Humayoon Zaman Mirza-led Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Commission, an AJK-based human rights outfit.

Paying rich tributes to Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza, at an identical ceremony held to mark the death anniversary of Khan, also the eminent activist of the Kashmir Freedom struggle, under the auspices of the Jammu and Kashmir Human Rights Commission in Lahore on Friday, speakers including learned scholars from Govt. College University Lahore Prof. Dr. Mashkoor Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Tufail, Prof. Sarfaz Hussain, Mrs. Sabha Mumtaz, Dr. Samreen and the host Humayoon Zaman Mirza and others said that late Prof. Zaman was a true patriot, a famous thinker, writer, historian and active worker of the Kashmir freedom movement who lend all of his potentials and services from each core of his heart for projecting the Kashmir cause both at home and abroad in an effective manner through his intellect and pen, a J&K HRC statement issued here on Friday said. Speakers said that Prof. Khan Zaman had full command on writing and sincerely spent his whole life apprising the world of the importance of the Kashmir freedom movement and the Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination.

They said that late Prof. Zaman was an outspoken, brave, courageous and bold person who always effectively advocated his view point over the Kashmir cause reflective of the true aspirations of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir state and their struggle for the freedom of the motherland from long Indian tyrannical rule.