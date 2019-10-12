Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, while welcoming establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, has hoped that this step would prove as a milestone for early completion and success of this mega project. In a statement, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry should be taken onboard in this regard. They said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority will be accelerating the pace of CPEC-related activities, will find new drives of growth, unlock the potential of the interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity. “Government should complete CPEC at any cost and leave all pressure behind as people against CPEC are those who made Kalabagh Dam controversial and don’t want to see Pakistan economically stable”, the LCCI office-bearers said.

They added that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would start a new era of progress and prosperity in the country therefore it should be handled with extra care. The LCCI office-bearer said that it will not be wrong to say that the economic benefits of this project are hard to estimate. This project has the potential to work as a game changer. They said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an overall cooperation platform with a focus on the long-term development of bilateral cooperation in various fields. They said that Pakistan is bound to become economically strong and independent with never ending chain of investments from China. It will only be possible if the respective private sector representatives play their due role much proactively.