Lahore - LUMS and Tevta have joined hand to build capacity of youth so that they could easily be adjusted in the market in this age of competition.

According to a press release, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman and Dr Tahir Raza Shah Andrabi on behalf of the LUMS VC signed the MoU at a ceremony that was attended by Mehreen Noon of LUMS, students and Tevta COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana.

Under the accord, the Lums School of Education (SOE) faculty will conduct research in collaboration with Tevta while expertise in assessing, developing and designing competence-based tests to evaluate students’ proficiency at entry and exit level and hold mutually agreed training for relevant Tevta stakeholders etc.

In his address, Ali Salman said under the new vision, Tevta is aimed at ensuring placement of its trainees in local and international markets through demand-based courses and ensuring top quality training to make them a readily acceptable product.

The chairperson said as soon as he took over Tevta two months ago, he came to know that Tevta was functioning as a skill provider irrespective of the market response to its trainees.

He continued: “Upon this, a transformation in approach was undertaken which offered end to end solutions by focusing on industry’s demand, quality training and ensuring job placement.

“MoU with LUMS will serve as a significant step towards realization of this vision with the input by this quality Institution for bridging up the gaps and bringing about improvements as per its recommendations.”

Ali Salman expressed hope that gap analysis and recommendation thereof will help Tevta to bridge up the gaps to make Tevta product a readily acceptable stuff for the job markets. Later, Tevta chief interacted with Lums students.