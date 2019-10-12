Share:

SIALKOT - Local people found dead body of a missing youth from a local water pond in village Khokharaan, Sam­brial tehsil. Naseem Ahmed was missing for the last one week. Police said that some unknown accused killed him by brutally torturing him physically. Local police officials added that accused threw his dead body there in village’s pond to conceal their sin. Police shifted dead body to Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police have started inves­tigation with no clue or ar­rest, in this regard.