ISLAMABAD - Acting Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan would continue to serve in this position as the federal government has extended leave of DG FIA Bashir Ahmed Memon after the expiry of his previous one.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, a casual leave of DG FIA has been approved with effect from October 10 to October 12 after expiry of his leave on October 9.

However, Memon who is on leave since September 17 would not be joining his duties after October 12 as he, according to a notification, after this would proceed to Chile to attend the session of Interpol.

“It is further informed that Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan, Additional DG (FIA), BS-21/PSP, will look after the charge with effect from October 10 till the return of DG FIA after attending the session of INTERPOL to be held on October 15 to 18 in Chile,” read the interior ministry’s notification. On September 25, the federal government had sent Memon on a 15-day leave over his alleged poor performance in investigations of key cases including the judge video leak scandal, the official sources confirm. Prior to this, he was on 7-day ex-Pakistan leave.

On this, Memon’s junior Dr Khan had been given current charge of the post during this leave period through a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The sources aware of the development confirmed that Memon was actually sent on forced leave as he was asked to apply for leave following his poor performance in investigations of cases including FIA’s strange move to give a clean chit to three accused in the judge video leak scandal.

However, the Ministry of Interior in a statement issued on September 27 had said the DG FIA applied for 15 days leave on “health grounds” and leave was granted.

Prior to availing this leave, the DG FIA was already on an ex-Pakistan leave of seven days, granted by the secretary interior, to perform Umrah.

On September 7, FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing in an odd move had submitted a discharge report with the court of civil judge/judicial magistrate Saqib Jawad stating that three accused have been discharged from the judge video leak scandal for being innocent.

On this, the court released the three suspects including Nasir Janjua, Maher Ghulam Jilani and Khurram Yousaf who had been nominated by former accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik in the case registered with the Cyber Crime Wing.

On September 19, Sessions Judge Prevention of Electronic Crimes Islamabad Tahir Mahmood Khan issued a show cause notice to DG FIA Bashir Ahmed Memon, being the supervising officer, for not complying with the various notices and directives regarding submission of challan in the judge video case.

On September 20, the Additional Director General FIA Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman had informed the court that on the application of Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik, the investigation of the case has been transferred from Cyber Crime Wing to Director Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) FIA Headquarters on September 16 with the direction that challan of the case should be submitted at earliest.