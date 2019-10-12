Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) application against PTI leader Babar Awan’s acquittal in Nandi Pur Power project case has been set for hearing.

As per details, NAB had appealed in IHC against acquittal of Awan by former accountability judge Muhammad Bashir. NAB asked the IHC to declare the decision of accountability court null and void.

A two member division bench of IHC including Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiani would hear the case on October 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that accountability court had acquitted Babar Awan, former Law Minister, in Nandi Pur power project delay case while application of PPP leader raja Pervaiz Ashraf was rejected.

The court had approved application for release of Awan and Justice(r) Ryaz Kiani.