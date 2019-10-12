Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman and WAPDA Sports Board Patron-in-Chief Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain received the 33rd National Games 2019 torch in a ceremony held here at WAPDA House on Friday.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary General Khalid Mehmood handed over the torch in recognition of Wapda’s contribution for promotion of sports in the country. The Wapda chairman thanked the POA for the honour. He expressed the hope that National Games 2019 will be held in a befitting manner, adding that Wapda contingent will participate in the Games with full vigour to compete for the top slot. It is pertinent to mention that Wapda is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2200 players and sports officials are associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country.

Wapda has 66 teams – 37 men and 29 women – of different games. At present, Wapda is national champion in 30 and runners-up in 22 sports disciplines.

Wapda has also introduced four initiatives in sports for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players. These initiatives include ‘Wapda Endowment Fund for Sports’ to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan; ‘Wapda Athletics Colts’ to promote athletics in the country; ‘Focus on Fitness and Fielding’ and ‘T-12 Cricket’ to improve fielding in Pakistan’s cricket.