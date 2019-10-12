Share:

LAHORE - An 80-member delegation of 21st National Security Workshop comprising parliamentarians, senior civil and military officers and members of civil society on Friday visited the CM Office, 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam here. Provincial Ministers Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Raja Yasir Hamayun and Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar welcomed the delegates. The delegation was given detailed briefing on development projects, reforms in the fields of education, health and law and order in the province.