Islamabad - Pakistan has asked India to convene the meeting of Permanent Indus Commission to ascertain the implementation status of Indus Water Treaty; it is learnt reliably here Friday. Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) has written a letter to Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters in this regard, official source told The Nation. The meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission in likely to be held in March 2020 in Delhi, said the source.

Under Article VIII(5) the meetings (annual and special) of the Permanent Indus Commission comprising Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters and Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, are held alternately in Pakistan and India before 1st June every year in order to finalise the Annual Reports of the Commission for the preceding year ending on 31 March. The Article VIII(5) states that: “The Commission shall meet regularly at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan. This regular annual meeting shall be held in November or in such other month as may be agreed upon between the Commissioners. The Commission shall also meet when requested by either Commissioner”.

Indus Water Commission deals with the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 signed between India and Pakistan on the sharing of the waters of Indus Rivers system. The two Commissioners from Pakistan and India together form the Permanent Indus Commission. Under the provisions of the Treaty, the waters of three Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Sutlej and Beas) have been allocated to India for her exclusive use, whereas, the waters of three Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum and Chenab) have been allocated to Pakistan. As per the provision of the Indus Water Treaty “Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) is the part of the Permanent Indus Commission which is a bilateral commission consisting of officials from India and Pakistan, created to implement and manage the goals and objectives and outlines of the Indus Waters Treaty. The commission maintains and exchanges data and co-operates between the two countries.”

The major functions of the Commission are to establish and maintain a co-operative arrangement for the implementation of the Treaty and to promote co-operation between the parties in the development of the waters of the Rivers. Under the treaty the Commission will meet regularly (at least once a year) to review implementation of the Treaty. The commission works to make effort to settle any question arising between both the countries, to undertake tours of inspection of the Rivers to ascertain facts, exchange of daily gauge and discharge data of the rivers and supply of advance flood information.