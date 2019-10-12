Share:

KARACHI - Pakistani entrepreneurs featured prominently in the region’s largest technology conference, 39th iteration of GITEX in the United Arab Emirates, which featured entrepreneurs and technology companies from over 140 countries, Magnus Communications, along with its sister company, Magnus Technologies, provided platform for 7 Pakistani startups from business sectors of construction, healthcare and robotics to feature at GITEX. Ashraf Kalim, co-founder of Magnus Communications, at the conclusion of the weeklong event stated, “We are extremely proud to be a part of Pakistan’s most prominent and successful exhibit, by any metric, at GITEX.It cannot go without mentioning that this would not have been possible without our new partnership with In5 and the support of the Dubai Internet City (DIC).”