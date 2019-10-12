Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan Friday said the police were working with full commitment and devotion to stop child abuse and kidnapping incidents. During a meeting with parents of children who came from Toba Tek Singh, the IGP said Toba Tek Singh police safely recovered the children who were kidnapped for ransom and also successfully saved life of a child who was thrown away into the sugarcane fields after the murderer perceived him dead. He said that parents, teachers, religious scholars and civil society should also play an active role in controlling child related cases so that no stone should be left unturned in taking such accused to severe punishment. The IGP distributed appreciation letters and prizes to police officials. Separately, IGP ordered the transfers and postings of four police officers. According to a notification, Lahore SSP (Operations) Ismail-ur-Rehman was transferred and posted as district police officer Nankana Sahib while Faisal Shahzad was transferred and directed to report to the central police office. Bilal Umar, awaiting posting, was posted as DPO Pakpattan while AIG (Complaints, CPO) Zahid Nawaz was transferred and posted as DPO Kasur.