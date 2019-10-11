Share:

LOS Angeles - Joaquin Phoenix reportedly hit a Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle in West Hollywood, but fortunately, everyone was OK. The “Joker” star, 44, took too narrow a turn and his Tesla struck the unoccupied truck on Tuesday afternoon, TMZ reported. Phoenix pulled over and located the paramedics and explained to them what happened.

They called the police, who arrived and took a damage report. Everyone reportedly exchanged insurance information and went about their days.

According to TMZ, Phoenix’s Tesla suffered the brunt of the damage to its right front quarter panel, while the emergency vehicle only had a minor scratch on the bumper. Phoenix wasn’t ticketed. A rep for Phoenix didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. When reached for comment, the Los Angeles Police Department said they were busy handling the wildfires and evacuations and hadn’t received information on Phoenix’s accident.