KARACHI - Police surgeons and medico-legal officers from different parts of the province attended a hands-on training session at Sindh DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), off International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences - University of Karachi (UoK) to help enhance their professional capacity in updated techniques related to forensic medicine.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, SFDL Project Director and workshop coordinator on the occasion highlighting relevance of forensic science said it was critically important to strengthen the investigation and support prosecution of actual culprit. “This inquest is mainly used in sexual assault and homicide cases,” he said reminding that it also helps address the cases where the medical cause of death is not certain or known.

Mentioning that the current practice of medico-legal investigations in the country was not up to the mark, mainly due to lack of proper training of the MLOs, he said the training session is being focused on importance of medico-legal examination and probative evidence which could be collected from a person for DNA analysis.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan particularly mentioned that the SFDL laboratory had been established at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research, which works as a part of Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi. He said the state-of-the-art facility of forensic DNA analysis was developed according to international standards containing qualified and trained staff and highly advanced technology.