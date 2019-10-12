Share:

ISLAMABAD - Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s pathetic team selection, poor captaincy and dropped catches helped below-par Sri Lanka team to inflict 3-0 drubbing on Pakistan cricket team.

No one else but Misbah is responsible for Pakistan team’s dismal show. No one could have dreamt about the way No 1 Pakistan were hammered by Sri Lanka. After winning the ODI series in an unconvincing manner, Misbah recalled Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad and rested Fakhar Zaman for the first T20. Both were used bullets and failed to make any impact in the series.

Sarfraz not only dropped a simple catch, but also missed stumping chance. A number of catches were dropped while ground fielding was also very substandard. Despite trying their level best to ensure Sri Lanka post a massive total on the board, the bowlers, especially Muhammad Amir, bowled superbly and green caps managed to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest total of 147. It could have been much lower, had Pakistani fielders not allowed to much liberty to Lankan batsmen.

The way Fakhar lost his wicket on the very first delivery of Pakistan innings was really shocking. Babar Azam, ever since announced as vice captain of Pakistan team, has considerably lost his form and once again left when Pakistan team badly required him to stay at the crease.

Some question arise here that on what grounds a prolific batsman like Haris Sohail was overlooked in the first two matches, why and on what grounds Ahmed Shahzad and Uamr Akmal were included in first two matches and why Sarfraz decided to move up the order, when three power-hitters Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim could have played highly crucial role? Sarfraz not only consumed too many precious deliveries, but also gifted his wicket to the opponents. The way Haris Sohail tried to come out of the crease and hit the ball out-of-park was the last nail in Pakistan team’s coffin.

PM Imran Khan has time and again promised to make the PCB neat and clean, but his promise was limited only to Najam Sethi as rest of the old faces are calling all the shots and enjoying each and every perk and privilege. The people like Zakir Khan, Ali Zia, Muddasar Nazar, Haroon Rasheed, who were super flops in every role but still drawing hefty salaries with no results.

Wasim Khan must be held accountable for appointing Misbah in dual role, who is calling all the shots and free to play with careers of youngsters. If Misbah and company can’t beat average Sri Lankan side at home soil, how on earth they can manage to beat challenging Australia.

It is high time when Imran Khan should set aside personal friendship and take strict action against Ehsan Mani, Wasim Khan and others, who are responsible for appointing Misbah in highly important roles. People from all walks of life are feeling the pain and agony of losing to Sri Lanka and demanding stern action.

The World T20 Cup is only few months away and if Misbah and company remain at the helm of affairs, the masses must forget about chances of green caps in the mega event. It is hoped that the PM will take stern action against the responsibles.