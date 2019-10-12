Share:

Will leave no stone unturned in preventing nationalization of missionary institutions.

This is the rhetoric of our political leaders, religious leaders and self-claimed minority rights activists.

WAIT !!!

"Why they were on silent mode when Christian students were not getting due attention in the same class room from where doctors, engineers and bureaucrats were in the formation."

Personally I believe that nationalization of missionary institutions will vanish the legacy (already badly faded) of Pakistani christian community who was pioneers in education and health sector of the country.

But whenever I convince myself to feel proud on missionary schools, colleges and hospitals, few questions suddenly erupt in my mind and till now I haven't found a single person who could respond with satisfactory answers.

It's not like the questions are so difficult. Actually its the answers that are hard to digest.

Recently, we heard about Edward College Peshawar being nationalized. We also heard massive uproar from our political and religious leadership. Its good that the above mentioned elements are not on sleeping mode and they come forward to oppose the move. But why they were on silent mode when Christian students were not getting due attention in the same class room from where doctors, engineers and bureaucrats were in the formation.

Indeed an hard question!

Preservation of missionary institutions is actually the concern of following:

1) Influential Christian families

2) Political and religious leaders

3) Self-claimed minority rights activists

Members of influential christian families will get a chance to grab top positions in the management of the institution, raising voice for it will create vote bank for political leaders and the last but not the least, raising voice for the institution is the bread and butter of self-claimed minority rights activists.

Majority of Christians are not even aware of the nationalization of Edward college. They would be concerned over this development if these institution had brighten their minds and thoughts instead of treating Christian students as liability.