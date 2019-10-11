Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Aaap Communications on Friday launched a project to build the capacity of the visually impaired students through leadership training workshops in different cities.The launching ceremony of project “Our Visionary Champions” was held with the support of Ambassador’s Fund Grant Programme.

The project aims to build the capacity of the visually impaired students through leadership training workshops in four cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These workshops will be conducted by high achievers from the visually impaired community.

In the opening note, Ammar Masood CEO of Aaap Communications and Project lead said, “The dilemma of visually impaired people is that media highlights their problems and challenges, but not their achievements and success stories. In our opinion, the best way to highlight the problems faced by visually impaired people is to focus on their struggles and achievements. This way, visually impaired people will be recognised as heroes.”

as they are, by the society and their problems will be highlighted with intention of their resolution.”

Prominent Psychiatrist Brig. (retd) Dr. Moaddat spoke at the ceremony and praised this unique project of Aaap Communications and said, “Celebrating the success of visually impaired people is extremely important in inspiring the entire visually challenged community.”

Prominent civil society representatives, media persons and members of the organisations working for visually impaired attended the launch ceremony.