Share:

Islamabad - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday called on Prime Minister and discussed matters relating to economic development in province. Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed the Prime Minister on Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In another development, Prime Minister’s advisor on institutional reforms and austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain also called on the Prime Minister here today. Prime Minister appreciated his efforts for improving the economy. Dr. Ishrat Hussain also presented to the Prime Minister his second edition of his book on Pakistan: The Economy of an Elitist State.