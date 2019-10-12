Share:

LAHORE - Punjab young simmers dominated the opening day of the National Boys’ Age Group Swimming Championship by creating three new national records here on Friday at Punjab International Swimming Complex. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the competition at a colourful ceremony. Those, who performed outstandingly from Punjab, were Zain Younis, Ibraheem Rasheed and Daniyal Ghulam Nabi who set national records.

Zain Younis created new national swimming record in 50m Freestyle U-16 contest with the timing of 25.88. Ibraheem Rasheed wrote his name in record books when he broke previous record in 200m Freestyle U-14 competition with the new timing of 2.17.76. Daniyal Ghulam Nabi excelled in 100m breaststroke U-14 event and set new national swimming record. He completed his distance in 1.13.70 time. Young swimmers of various age group categories put up wonderful performances on the opening day and won huge appreciation from the audience. The SBP Director General also distributed medals among the prominent performers after the day one competitions. Chief Patron Punjab Swimming Association Zoraiz Lashari also presented a souvenir to Adnan Arshad Aulakh.