As we all know that Quaid-e-Azam trophy is the biggest tournament of Pakistan Domestic Cricket. This time Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going to make the tournament more attractive and more competitive, For this reason PCB has added some new rules for the Quaid-e-Azam trophy this season 2019-2020 . So letters say the rules at, the top for the first time visiting sides has option of bowling first next rule for the first time new points system of factor in bowling and batting as PCB highlighted that a team will receive one point for scoring 200 runs in 110 overs of the first innings and point will be increased for each 50 runs one point till 400 runs with 110 overs as well as bowling 3 wicket one point, 6 wicket 2, point and 3 wicket 9 point for the first innings . Furthermore, one extra day is add for the final match and also slow over rating charge is there. Due to these rule can make a difference in Quaid-e-Azam trophy and players can more attractive and more interested with cricket. I is a suggestion for the players to make the tournament better.

SOHAIL SHOAIB,

Turbat.