LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said that no compromise would be made on quality of work in the development projects. She said this while chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. The minister reviewed progress on various ongoing projects in hospitals. She directed to complete these projects as early as possible. The ongoing development schemes include up-gradation of outdoor ward of Services Hospital and procurement of medical equipments for different departments, construction of phase-III of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, improvement in the infrastructure of General Hospital, construction of cardiac surgery and institute of Paediatric Cardiology in Children Hospital, construction of University of Child Health, construction of second unit of Neonatology in Children Hospital. Similarly procurement of furniture and transport for the nursing hostel of KEMU, construction of Muridke the campus of KEMU, up-gradation of emergencies of the hospitals affiliated with KEMU, strengthening of neurosurgery department in Mayo Hospital, construction of the medical tower in Jinnah Hospital, strengthening of the neurosurgery department in Jinnah Hospital, mother & child hospital in Ganga Ram Hospital and construction of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Science Jubilee Town were the part of the development projects.