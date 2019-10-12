Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has extended the special policing powers of the Pakistan Rangers in Karachi for another 90 days. In an official notification issued on Friday, the provincial Home Department said that Rangers personnel would now continue to exercise their functions and responsibilities in the provincial capital until January 1, 2020.

“The Government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division to discharge its functions under the said Act as authorized by the Government of Sindh, for another period of ninety (90) days w.e.f. 4th October 2019 to 1st January 2020,” read an official notification signed by Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi. The special policing powers were extended by the federal interior ministry under Section 4(3)(i) of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in order for the force to help maintain law and order in the metropolis.