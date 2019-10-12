Share:

PESHAWAR - President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Maqsood Anwar has thanked the provincial government for provision of cheap electricity to industrial units in Gadon Amazai Industrial Estate (GAIE), as it would give a boost to industrialization in the province. “It was long-standing demand of the SCCI to provide electricity to industries on wheeling charges, which had been fulfilled by the incumbent provincial government and it played important role in provision of relief to business community,” Maqsood Anwar said in a statement issued here on Friday. He informed that industrial units in GAIE will get cheap electricity at a special rate of Rs10.41 per unit from Pehru Hydropower project, which has the installed capacity of 18 megawatts. He said the government’s decision was highly appreciated by business community. The SCCI president hailed the efforts of the Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan for his concerted efforts for the implementation of the project which will ensure cheap electricity to industrial units in the province. He expressed hope that provincial government will also provide electricity to industries from Malakand Hydel Power project Phase-III, which has the total installed capacity of 81 megawatts by following its business-friendly policies. He said that government will take measures for giving maximum relief to business community in future.

He went on to say that business community has been playing an important role in the country’s economic stability and development, so he urged the government to formulate business-friendly policies by taking SCCI and relevant stakeholders on board, which will bring positive impacts on local economy, boost of business and industrialization in the province.

The SCCI chief informed that he had invited the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to the chamber house, which the CM accepted and assured to soon visit the chamber house, and would apprise himself about the business community issues in detail, he added.