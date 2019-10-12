Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday directed concerned officials to eliminate technical obstacles which have been resulting in locomotive failure.

He presided over a high-level meeting at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore and strictly ordered the staff to find out and resolve the causes of failure in trains’ locomotive section.

The meeting briefed the minister on punctuality of passenger trains, technical obstacles on railway tracks and locomotive failure incidents during a month.

The meeting reviewed various steps needed to make loss-incurring trains profitable and reviewed freight revenue in the period of one month.