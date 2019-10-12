Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government strongly believes in sustainable development with no compromise on environment and public health, said Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, environment, climate change and coastal development.

Addressing a session here on Friday, he said that compliance with environmental laws is an adherent and collective responsibility of all private, semi-private, government as well as autonomous bodies.

“Sindh government is absolute committed to ensure strict implementation of these laws and equally keen to facilitate the stakeholders conscious of their responsibilities to protect environment,” said Wahab. Emphasizing that each and every stakeholder as well as organizations pertaining to private as well as public sectors have to follow rules and regulation developed for the protection of environment and natural resources. He said that there exists no room for any complacency.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister reiterated that across the board implementation of laws developed recently as well as those introduced over the years were critically needed to brave the challenges related to global warming. “I must make clear to everyone that resistance to monitoring teams of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) in realization of their obligations would be strictly handled,” said Murtaza Wahab.

He, however, clarified that without creating any rift or conflict among the stakeholders the provincial government would ensure that monitoring be done without any distinction and that development may not be turned into a tool to exploit environment.

“Measures being adopted by the Sindh Government for the sake of environment are not meant to discourage development but to ensure sustainable development,” he said.

Murtaza Wahab reminded that sustainable development was crucial to pass on the benefits of progress and growth to the future generation of the country. He urged the officials of SEPA and those associated with Sindh Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development to realize their professional obligations and responsibilities towards the masses without succumbing to any sort of illegal pressure.