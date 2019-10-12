Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Police on Friday received three police mobiles, fifty walkie-talkie sets, fifteen printers, two computers, a photocopy machine and a set of monitoring equipment from the Government of China as a donation.

The equipment was handed over to Sindh Police by the officials of Consulate General of China in a ceremony organized at Central Police Office (CPO), said a statement.

Later, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam distributed the equipment among different departments. Two mobile vans were given to Foreigners Security Cell while others were handed over to Special Security Unit (SSU).