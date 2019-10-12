Share:

KARACHI - Standard Chartered Friday celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child. This celebration is part of the new community investment strategy, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered. The aim of this strategy is to tackle the issue of inequality and seeks to promote greater economic inclusion for young people in our communities, with a special focus on girls. International Day of the Girl Child highlights the need to invest in girls’ most pressing needs and opportunities, because investing in girls is investing in a better future that is equal for all – for girls themselves, for their families and for communities.