Share:

LAHORE - TCL has reached another major milestone here in Pakistan by becoming the No. 1 ranked TV brand in the country, according to recent data shared by GfK, a globally renowned research firm. As per market results for July 2019, TCL gained the highest share in terms of sales value, acquiring close to 17% of the total market. This comes on the back of results from March 2019, where the company had held a 14.5% share. This milestone follows on from the company dominating the Smart TV market in the country, where it has consistently been the No. 1 ranked player for the past 2 years, with a market share of more than 32% for the year 2019 to date.