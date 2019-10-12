Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho here on Friday inaugurated a Tele-Medicine Clinic at National Institute of Health (NICH) with the motive to expand provision of updated medical treatment across the province.

The first of the series of linkage developed was between NICH and Sindh Government Hospital, Mithi - with efforts underway to develop similar arrangements between NICH and other child health-care facilities functional in remote areas. The Minister on the occasion said the government was fully conscious of its responsibilities with regard to the right to quality health of the people.

“We are therefore not only trying to expand health-care services but also trying to ensure prevention of diseases,” said Dr. Azra Pechuho referring to immunization campaign being launched for different vaccine preventable diseases.

About the envisaged network of tele-medicine clinics, for the province, she said this would also help meeting the shortage of qualified medical experts particularly child specialists besides capacity building of doctors serving in least developed areas.

“This will particularly benefit the child patients unable to reach urban centres,” she said.

The event was also addressed by NICH Director, Prof. Jamal Raza and others.