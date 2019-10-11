Share:

Rawalpindi-Crime rate continues to rise in the city as armed dacoits, robbers and car lifters have deprived scores of citizens of mobile phones, cash, gold ornaments to the tunes of millions of rupees and two vehicles and five motorcycles in separate strikes, informed sources on Friday.

A female was also kidnapped while police held a man on charges of harassing another girl sexually, they said. Similarly, a notorious gang “222” has deprived two citizens of car and cash on gunpoint, sources said.

Though police have registered cases against the criminals seem to be operating with impunity, yet it failed to arrest the culprits so far, sources said.

According to sources, a man namely Nahim was heading towards his shop from Metro Bus Stop when he was intercepted by two dacoits on gunpoint near Poonch House in broad day light on October 9, 2019. The dacoits snatched his mobile phone and sped away towards Murree Road on a motorcycle with sans number plates, they said. The victim, who is employed in a foam shop at Adam Jee Road, reported the incident to PS Cannt officials, but so far no case was registered by police, sources said.

Talking to The Nation, the traders, who run their business at Adam Jee Road, alleged that four armed dacoits have been targeting the citizens and traders travelling between Metro Stop to Hathi Chowk, but police failed in nabbing them despite several complaints. They demanded Station House Officer (SHO) PS Cannt Mirza Javed to arrest the gangsters.

In another daring incident of street crime, a gang of four dacoits riding on two motorcycles targeted two women during a walk in the street in Sadiq Town and snatched gold bangles and mobile phones from them on gunpoint. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of PS Saddar Bairooni, they informed, adding that the same gang had deprived a beautician Nabila and her niece of gold and cash in the same street on gunpoint some days ago.

In Murree, a citizen Peeran Ditta lodged a complaint with police stating he was serving as a watchman in Kanju House. He said he along with Navid and Akbar was present in the house when Muhammad Salim, Qasim, Adil, Shahnawaz, Wajid, Ahmed, Karim, Osama and four others unknown men stormed in and started beating them. He alleged the gang broken the locks in house and looted gold ornaments, cash, LCD, blankets and a watch and fled. Police registered a case and began investigation.

A lady Nuzhat Shakoor also appeared before PS Westridge and accused a man Shahid of mugging LCD, CCTV Camera, DVR, 7 wrist watches, irons, 2 mobiles, gold ornaments, cash Rs75000, 5000 USD, cutlery, crockery and other house hold from her house located at Westridge. Police launched an investigation into allegations after filing a case against the accused, said sources.

Two females were abducted from different parts of the city. Sofia Shakoor told Naseerabad police that three men namely Syed Ali Shah, Syed Nabil Shah and Syed Ramiz had kidnapped her 16-year-old daughter. She asked police to register a case against kidnappers and recover her daughter. Police booked kidnappers and began investigation, sources said.

Muhammad Rashid, resident of Hill View Lane, reported to PS Saddar Bairooni that unknown kidnappers had abducted his wife and two-year-old son Bilal. Police lodged a case and started investigation, sources informed.

Separately, the auto theft gangs picked up two cars and five motorcycles from different parts of the city. Police registered cases against the unknown car jackers on complaint of victims, sources said.