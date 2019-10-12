Share:

NEW YORK - A US Senator , who met the Pakistani leadership during a recent visit to Pakistan, has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

Senator Maggie Hassan said in a tweet that she met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss “joint counter-terrorism work and regional stability.”

Accompanying her on the trip to Pakistan was Senator Chris Van Hollen. Both Senators belong to the Democratic Party. “We also visited Azad Kashmir. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, it’s critical that we find ways to help de-escalate the situation on both sides,” Ms Maggie Hassan added. “I’m now travelling to India where I’ll meet officials to further discuss the situation and international trade,” she added. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on August 5 when India unilaterally annexed Occupied Kashmir, imposing a repressive lockdown on the disputed State with complete communications blackout and mass arrests, including those of the Kashmiri political leaders.