Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that South Punjab had a huge potential for development and the government was taking measures to create job opportunities in the region.

Talking to former President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) and newly elected President of D.G. Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kh Jalaluddin Roomi, who called on him at his office here, the Chief minister said that plans had been chalked out to establish a largest industrial zone of the country in Muzaffargarh which will change the economic destiny of the region.

Matters regarding promotion of industries and trade in Southern Punjab besides generating employment opportunities came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister further stated that land would be provided for the building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries in D.G Khan and Punjab Small Industries Corporation will soon be inaugurated in the region as well. He said backward areas will be brought at par with the developed ones through Small and Medium industries.

Buzdar said that setting up of 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will bring industrial revolution in Punjab. He said that employment opportunities would be generated especially in South Punjab by promoting the industrial sector as there was huge potential for industry and trade in the backward areas. He said that a business friendly environment had been provided for the business and industrial community.

President D.G. Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kh Jalaluddin Roomi lauded the vision and efforts of the Punjab government for the promotion of industries and trade.

He said that exports were being increased due to the provision of a business friendly environment in Punjab. “The business community appreciates the Corona Relief Package and other economic initiatives of the Punjab government”, he added.

Kh Jalaluddin Roomi said that D.G. Khan Chamber of Commerce and industries will extend full cooperation to the government for the development of the social sector in the backward areas of Southern Punjab. Trader community will also cooperate in the health and education projects of Punjab government in the border areas of Baluchistan in Koh-e-Suleman, he assured the Chief Minister .

Buzdar congratulated Kh Jalaluddin Roomi on his election as President D.G. Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industries. Kh Jalaluddin Roomi vowed to promote industries and commerce in D.G. Khan.